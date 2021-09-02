Photos: Clashes erupt in Srinagar after Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s death

Srinagar: Clashes erupted between security forces and protestors in the Zaldagar locality of the Downtown area in Srinagar on Thursday evening after curfew was lifted from parts of the valley.

The Indian government had imposed stringent restrictions on communication and movement across the Kashmir valley after the demise of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani late Wednesday.

Forces used tear smoke shells to disperse the protesters

A huge number of troops were deployed at every road leading towards the residence of Syed Geelani at Hyderpora, Srinagar. Security forces erected barricades and barbed wire to curb the movement of people. All mobile phone services except BSNL were also snapped.

CRPF personnel chasing protestors in Zaldagar area of Srinagar city, Thursday, September 2, 2021. Curfew was imposed after the demise of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali shah Geelani. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Protestors clash with security forces at Zaldagar area of Srinagar city after the demise of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Thursday, September 2, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Protestors throwing stones at security forces at Zaldagar area of Srinagar city during clashes, Thursday, September 2, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security forces use tear smoke shells to disperse protestors after clashed broke at Zaldagar area of Srinagar city, Thursday, September 2, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Clashes erupted between security forces and protestors at Zaldagar area of Srinagar city, Thursday, September 2, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)