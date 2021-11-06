Photos: Fire at Civil Hospital in Ahmednagar

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 6th November 2021 4:03 pm IST
Ahmednagar: Charred remains at the ICU of Civil Hospital after a fire broke out, in Ahmednagar, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. At least 10 people died in the fire. (PTI Photo)
Ahmednagar: Injured patients being taken for treatment after a fire broke out at the ICU of Civil Hospital in Ahmednagar, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. At least 10 people died in the fire. (PTI Photo)
Ahmednagar: Injured patients being treated after a fire broke out at the ICU of Civil Hospital in Ahmednagar, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. At least 10 people died in the fire. (PTI Photo)
Ahmednagar: Smoke rises after a fire broke out at the ICU of Civil Hospital in Ahmednagar, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. At least 10 people died in the fire. (PTI Photo)

