Photos: Free vaccination camp for Central Vista labourers

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 27th November 2021 8:20 pm IST
New Delhi: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a worker after Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurated free vaccination camp for those working at the Central Vista construction site in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Labourers wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine after Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi (unseen) inaugurated free vaccination camp for those working at the Central Vista construction site in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Labourers wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine after Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi (unseen) inaugurated free vaccination camp for those working at the Central Vista construction site in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)

