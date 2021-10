Riyadh: Worshippers in the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Al-Munawarrah performed the first Friday prayer at full capacity without social distancing since the beginning of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic about one and a half years ago.

On October 17, the Saudi Arabia government removed social distancing restrictions and worshippers were allowed to pray shoulder to shoulder in the Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madinah across the Kingdom.

Here’s a look

The first Friday prayer in Makkah Al-Mukarramah after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, led by Sheikh Mahir bin Hamad Al Mu’ayqali. Photo: Haramain Sharifain/Twitter

The first Friday prayer in Madinah Al-Munawarrah after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, led by Sheikh ‘Abdullah Al Bu’ayjaan. Photo: Harmain Sharifain/Twitter

50 additional entrances to the Grand Mosque were opened on Friday for worshippers. Photo: Haramain/Twitter

A packed Mataaf for Friday prayers. Photo: Haramain/Twitter

Pilgrims from foreign countries continue to arrive after full capacity was restored. Photo: Haramain/Twitter

Worshippers in Madinah Al-Munawarrah gathered on Friday after one and half year. Photo: Haramain/Twitter

4000 male and female workers have been honoured with the responsibility of cleaning and disinfecting Masjid Al Haram, a total of 10 times, on the day of Friday. Photo: Haramain/Twitter