Photos: Hajj 2020 begins with 1,000 pilgrims

Posted By Minhaj Adnan Published: 29th July 2020 7:09 pm IST
Image/Twitter

Islam’s most prestigious annual pilgrimage began Tuesday with just a small fraction of its regular number of worshippers, amid the coronavirus.

Only around 1,000 pilgrims will attend the Hajj this year due to new crowd control restrictions put in place by Saudi Arabia. The holy sites in the cities of Makkah and Madina usually host more than 2 million people during the pilgrimage.

For the first time in decades, international travellers have barred from the Hajj. Some 70% of the worshippers this year are foreign residents of Saudi Arabia, with the rest being Saudi nationals. All of those selected to take part aged between 20 and 50.

Saudi Arabia, which has 272,590 cases the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the Arab world, has called this year’s Hajj “unprecedented.” Previously, Saudi authorities had hinted that the annual pilgrimage, one of Islam’s five significant pillars, could be cancelled, calling on potential pilgrims to put their plans on hold.

Image/Twitter
Image/Twitter
Image/Twitter
1 2 3 4Next page
Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close