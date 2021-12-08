Photos: Joint exercise by IAF Navy and Army

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 8th December 2021 2:05 pm IST
Gulmarg: Indian Air Force, Navy and Army personnel during a joint exercise at snow clad higher reaches of Gulmarg on the heights of 9000 feet, in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Gulmarg: Indian Air Force, Navy and Army personnel during a joint exercise at snow clad higher reaches of Gulmarg on the heights of 9000 feet, in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Gulmarg: Indian Air Force, Navy and Army personnel during a joint exercise at snow clad higher reaches of Gulmarg on the heights of 9000 feet, in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Gulmarg: Indian Air Force, Navy and Army personnel during a joint exercise at snow clad higher reaches of Gulmarg on the heights of 9000 feet, in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Gulmarg: 15 Corps commander Lieutenant General D P Pandey watches the joint exercise by Indian Air Force, Navy and Army personnel at snow clad higher reaches of Gulmarg on the heights of 9000 feet, in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Gulmarg: Apache helicopter flies during a joint exercise by Indian Air Force, Navy and Army personnel at snow clad higher reaches of Gulmarg on the heights of 9000 feet, in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

