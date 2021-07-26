Photos: Kargil Vijay Diwas in Delhi

Published: 26th July 2021
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives to pay tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives to pay tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021. Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, and CISC Vice Admiral Atul Jain are also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives to pay tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI07_26_2021_000050B)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, and CISC Vice Admiral Atul Jain pay tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

