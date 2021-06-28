Photos: Militants kill policeman, his family in Kashmir’s Awantipora

Srinagar: A policeman, his wife, and their daughter were killed by suspected militants on Sunday night in the Hariparigam area of Awantipora in the Southern part of Kashmir.

According to Kashmir zone police, militants barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad at Hariparigam Awantipora and started firing indiscriminately. Fayaz Ahmad, his wife Raja Bano, and daughter Rafiya Fayaz received bullet injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital. Later, the couple succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Rafiya was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science for treatment, also succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning.

This is the third attack on off-duty policemen during this month. Earlier, the militants killed an off-duty CID inspector in the Srinagar attack.

Meanwhile, the attack on the policeman and his family invited condemnations from Lt. Governor and JK Politicians.

In a tweet, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said: “I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack on SPO Fayaz Ahmad & his family at Awantipora. This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the family of martyr & prayers for the recovery of injured.”

Similarly, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the attack on SPO Fayaz, his wife, and daughter.

Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said that “No words are strong enough to condemn the cowardly attack in Awantipora that claimed the lives of a JKP officer Fayaz Ahmad, his wife & daughter. May Allah Ta’aala grant them maghfirat & their loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Omar Abdullah while condemning the attack tweeted: “I unreservedly condemn the dastardly & cowardly militant attack on the J&K police SPO Fayaz Ahmed, his wife & his young daughter at their home last night. I pray they receive their place in Jannat & their loved ones find strength during this terrible time”.

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar along with SSP Awantipora and other senior officers visited the family of SPO Fayaz Ahmad and expressed deepest condolences.

People offering Namaz-e-Janaza at dead body after yesterday’s attack on Ex-SPO Fayaz Ahmad’s family at Awantipora