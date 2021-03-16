Photos: Nationwide bank strike against proposed privatisation

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 16th March 2021 4:50 pm IST
Kolkata: Bank employees participate in a rally to support the two-day nationwide strike, called by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders, in Kolkata, Monday, March 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI03_15_2021_000071B)
Kolkata: Bank employees participate in a rally to support the two-day nationwide strike, called by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders, in Kolkata, Monday, March 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Bank employees participate in a rally to support the two-day nationwide strike, called by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders, in Kolkata, Monday, March 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Bengaluru: Bank employees participate in a protest to support the two-day nationwide strike, called by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders, in Bengaluru, Monday, March 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Amritsar: Bank employees raise slogans during a protest in support of the two-day nationwide strike, called by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders, in Amritsar, Monday, March 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Bank employees raise slogans during a protest in support of the two-day nationwide strike, called by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, March 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Bank employees raise slogans during a protest in support of the two-day nationwide strike, called by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 16, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Thiruvananthapuram: Bank employees raise slogans during the second day of a nationwide strike, called by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Bank employees raise slogans during the second day of a nationwide strike, called by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: A security person stands near the closed gate of a bank during the 2nd day of a two-day nationwide strike, called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders, in Kolkata, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 16th March 2021 4:50 pm IST
Back to top button