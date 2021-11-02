Photos: Pampore- Saffron spice

Pampore: Farmers pick up the saffron flowers from a field, at Pampore in Pulwama district, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The saffron growers said that for the past few years, the crop has been low due to less rainfall. Pampore is famous for its high quality saffron and Kashmir is the only place in India, and one of the few places in the world, where the world's most expensive spice grows. (PTI Photo\/S. Irfan) Pampore: A view of the blooming saffron flowers at a field at Pampore in Pulwama district, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The saffron growers said that for the past few years, the crop has been low due to less rainfall. Pampore is famous for its high quality saffron and Kashmir is the only place in India, and one of the few places in the world, where the world's most expensive spice grows. (PTI Photo\/S. Irfan) Pampore: A family plucks saffron spice from the flowers at their residence after picking the flowers from a field, at Pampore in Pulwama district, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The saffron growers said that for the past few years, the crop yield has been low due to less rainfall. Pampore is famous for its high quality saffron and Kashmir is the only place in India, and one of the few places in the world, where the world's most expensive spice grows. (PTI Photo\/S. Irfan) Pampore: A person plucks saffron spice from a flower at his residence after picking the flower from a field, at Pampore in Pulwama district, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The saffron growers said that for the past few years, the crop yield has been low due to less rainfall. Pampore is famous for its high quality saffron and Kashmir is the only place in India, and one of the few places in the world, where the world's most expensive spice grows. (PTI Photo\/S. Irfan) Pampore: A farmer plucks saffron flowers from a field, at Pampore in Pulwama district, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The saffron growers said that for the past few years, the crop yield has been low due to less rainfall. Pampore is famous for its high quality saffron and Kashmir is the only place in India, and one of the few places in the world, where the world's most expensive spice grows. (PTI Photo\/S. Irfan)