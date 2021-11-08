Photos: Protest against 2016 Indian banknote demonetization

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 8th November 2021 3:58 pm IST
New Delhi: A Youth Congress activist stages a protest against the 2016 Indian banknote demonetization, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 8, 202i.(PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
