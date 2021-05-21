Photos: Restrictions in Srinagar on death anniversaries of Molvi Farooq, Gani Lone

Srinagar: The already imposed COVID-19 restrictions in Srinagar were further intensified on Friday, especially in and around Nowhatta and Eidgah area, on the death anniversaries Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone.

Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, father of Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was assassinated by unknown gunmen on May 21, 1990, while Abdul Gani Lone, father of Peoples Conference (PC) chief Sajad Lone was assassinated on May 12, 2002.

A large number of troops were deployed in lanes and by-lanes in and around Nowhatta and Martyrs Graveyard Eidgah, where the two separatist leaders are buried. Concertina wires and barricades were installed on many roads leading to the old city.

“I was not allowed to cross barricades today, as there is a huge deployment of troops from our side because the death anniversaries of Mirwaiz Farooq and Lone,” said Suhaib Bhat, a resident of Nawabazar area of downtown Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Sajad Lone while remembering his father, said that his father was killed for speaking the truth.

“Remembering my father Abdul Gani Lone who was killed on this day nineteen years ago. Killed for expressing his ideas. Killed for speaking the truth. Truth is as much of a rarity now as it was then,” he tweeted.

A security person deployed near the Mirwaiz Manzil in Rajouri Kadal on the death anniversaries of Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone, in Srinagar, May 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Police personnel stopping commuters and asking them to move back amid tight restrictions in the downtown area of Srinagar on the death anniversaries of Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone, on May 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A Kashmiri woman walks near Jamia Masjid amid strict curfew in Srinagar on the death anniversaries of Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone, on May 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A youth pleads to a policeman to allow him to pass the barricade during tight restrictions in Srinagar on the death anniversaries of Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone, on May 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)