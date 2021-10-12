Photos: Samajwadi Vijay Yatra

Kanpur: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses the media before the start of 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from Kanpur, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo) Kanpur: Samajwadi Party workers in large numbers participate in the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' in Kanpur, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_12_2021_000058B) Kanpur: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav hands over his party flag to Khazanchi Nath, a four-year-old boy who was born in 2016 while his mother Sarvesha Devi was standing in a bank queue to withdraw cash during demonetization, to flag off the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' in Kanpur, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)