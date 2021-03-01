Photos: Schools reopen for Classes 9 to 12 in Kashmir after 11 months

Srinagar: Students from Class 9th to 12th resumed their classwork on Monday in Kashmir following COVID-19 protocol. Schools reopened in Kashmir valley after 11 months after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had forced the closure of all educational institutions in March last year across the valley.

According to the officials of education department, the schools are opening in a staggered manner and most of the school have also pitched for an odd-even formula which would allow only 50% of students on campus on any given day.

However, teachers for classes up to 8 have been asked to attend the schools from March 1st for preparations, while the students shall attend the physical classes from 8th of March, officials said.

Meanwhile, authorities have again stressed upon the school administration to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SPOs).

Photo by Muzamil Bhat/ Siasat.com

Photo by Muzamil Bhat/ Siasat.com

Photo by Muzamil Bhat/ Siasat.com

Photo by Muzamil Bhat/ Siasat.com

Srinagar: Students wearing masks attend morning assembly after schools resumed for the students of classes 9th to 12th, with certain COVID-19 safety guidelines, in Srinagar, Monday, March 1, 2021. Many schools in the valley have individually decided to hold classes on odd-even basis or shifts. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: Students wearing masks attend a class after schools resumed for the students of classes 9th to 12th, with certain COVID-19 safety guidelines, in Srinagar, Monday, March 1, 2021. Many schools in the valley have individually decided to hold classes on odd-even basis or shifts. (PTI Photo)