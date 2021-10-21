Photos: Security forces intensify frisking in Kashmir

Srinagar: A joint team of security forces were deployed at various places across Kashmir valley especially in city central Lal Chowk to carry out the frisking of pedestrians and vehicles.

In Srinagar city, the frisking of pedestrians and vehicles has been intensified after recent civilian killings. Joint parties of police and CRPF personals have set up nakas at several places.

In the city central Lal Chowk, women paramilitary troopers are deployed to carry out frisking of women.

Meanwhile, police in Kashmir valley has seized hundreds of two-wheelers in the past two days, without giving the bikers any reason about the seizure and mobile internet services have also been snapped in some parts of the valley.

A female CRPF trooper checks the identity card of a woman at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Civilians travelling in local buses are lined up for frisking at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A civilian man is being frisked by a CRFP trooper at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A Kashmiri woman is being checked by female CRPF troopers in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Female security forces stand guard during frisking of pedestrians at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

