Photos: Security forces intensify frisking in Kashmir

By Muzamil Bhat|   Published: 21st October 2021 8:15 pm IST
Civilians travelling in local buses are lined up for frisking at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Srinagar: A joint team of security forces were deployed at various places across Kashmir valley especially in city central Lal Chowk to carry out the frisking of pedestrians and vehicles.

In Srinagar city, the frisking of pedestrians and vehicles has been intensified after recent civilian killings. Joint parties of police and CRPF personals have set up nakas at several places.

In the city central Lal Chowk, women paramilitary troopers are deployed to carry out frisking of women.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, police in Kashmir valley has seized hundreds of two-wheelers in the past two days, without giving the bikers any reason about the seizure and mobile internet services have also been snapped in some parts of the valley.

A Female CRPF personal checking Identity card of a women at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Security forces intensify frisking in srinagar after recent civilian killings in the valley
A female CRPF trooper checks the identity card of a woman at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Civiilans traveling in local buses lined up for frisking at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Security forces intensify frisking in srinagar after recent civilian killings in the valley
Civilians travelling in local buses are lined up for frisking at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Civiilans traveling in local buses lined up for frisking at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Security forces intensify frisking in srinagar after recent civilian killings in the valley
A civilian man is being frisked by a CRFP trooper at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
A Kashmiri woman is being checked by female CRPF troopers in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Female security forces stand guard during frisking of pedestrains at Lal Chowk Srinagar
Female security forces stand guard during frisking of pedestrians at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Frisking intensified across valley especially in Srinagar after the recent civilian killings in the valley
Civilians are lined up for frisking at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Frisking intensified across valley especially in Srinagar after the recent civilian killings in the valley
Civilians are lined up for frisking at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Frisking intensified across valley especially in Srinagar after the recent civilian killings in the valley
Civilians are lined up for frisking at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Indian Security forces checking vehicles at City Central Lal Chowk Srinagar, Security forces intensify frisking in srinagar after recent civilian killings in the valley
Indian security forces are checking civilian vehicles at City Central Lal Chowk Srinagar, Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button