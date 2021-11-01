Photos that will take you inside Allu Arjun’s house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun needs no introduction. His stardom and huge fan following are known to all. He has carved a niche for himself in the film industry and proved himself as a bankable actor of India. Also known as Stylish Star of Tollywood, Allu Arjun made his acting debut as a child artiste Vijetha and adult debut in the film Gangotri.

At a young age itself, the ‘Pushpa’ star acquired fame with successful films like ‘Arya’, ‘Desamudru’, Parugu, etc. His was last seen in ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ which had also earned excellent numbers at the box office.

According to reports, his massive net worth is nearly Rs 180 crores. Arjun has managed to earn enough money that he can afford to splurge on whatever he likes. One of his prized possessions is his expansive home located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Allu Arjun along with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and kids reside in a lavish bungalow that is reportedly worth Rs 100 crore.

From the huge lawn to the kids’ colourful nursery to swimming pool, Allu Arjun’s grand house is all things aesthetic. The beige colour sofas, light coloured walls and furniture shades make the abode calm yet expressive. Without further ado, let’s take a quick look at the pictures below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun is awaiting the release of his much anticipated upcoming film Pushpa which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.