Photos: Twenty20 World Cup Pakistan Vs New Zealand

By PTI|   Published: 26th October 2021 9:19 pm IST
Sharjah : New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson, left, and Devon Conway run between the wickets and during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sharjah, UAE, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. AP/PTI
Sharjah: Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, right, listen to captain Babar Azam before bowling his next delivery during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Sharjah, UAE, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.AP/PTI
Sharjah: Pakistan’s Haris Rauf celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand’s Martin Guptill during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sharjah, UAE, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. AP/PTI
Sharjah : Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sharjah, UAE, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. AP/PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button