Photos: Two civilians, 2 cops killed in Sopore militant attack

Srinagar: Two civilians and two policemen were killed in a militant attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district in North Kashmir on Saturday afternoon, while three others were injured who were later shifted to hospital for treatment.

As per officials, militants targeted security forces in Arampora area of Sopore town at around 12pm, which resulted in the death of four, including two civilians.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off by the joint security forces to nab the attackers.

Police chief Dilbag Singh while talking to the media said that militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba was behind the attack.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of wreath-laying ceremony of the two cops here, Singh said that the LeT group was involved in this attack and they have identified the attackers, however, he said further details will not be shared at this moment.

He further added that the firing was retaliated by the police party during which some personnel were injured and civilians who had set up their fruit and vegetable stalls nearby also got injured.

“Subsequently, two injured cops succumbed to their injuries, identified as constable Waseem and constable Showkat, while sub-inspector Mukesh and SPO Danish got injured. Three civilians were also injured, two of whom later succumbed while another one was referred to Srinagar for treatment,” he said.

He said they were looking into all the angles of the attack and forces have also launched a follow-up operation in the area and the perpetrators of the crime will be soon brought to justice.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral prayer of a civilian named Bashir Ahmad, who got killed in Sopore militant attack on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Mother of Bashir Ahmad wailing at his funeral in Arampora area of Sopore in North Kashmir on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Paramilitary troops stand guard near the Sopore attack site on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)