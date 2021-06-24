Physical attendance not mandatory for students, Govt. to High Court

Hyderabad: The state education department has informed Telangana High Court that it is not mandatory for all the students to attend the classes physically, In wake of state cabinet’s decision to re-open all the educational institutions a hearing was held at court.

The secretary of the education department of the state Sandeep Kumar Sultania appeared before the court virtually and informed that they would finalize terms and guidelines on the issue during the next two to three days. He made it clear to the court that there was no compulsion on the part of the students to attend the offline classes and added that the ongoing online classes would go on in a usual manner.

He said that the managements of the educational institutions must obtain consent letter from the parents before allowing them to attend the offline classes. The secretary told court that the online classes shall continue indefinitely.

However the court opined that it was difficult for the students to maintain social distance in the classrooms. He said that they would frame the guidelines by taking into consideration the opinions of the HC. The court asked the government to submit its report on the issue in a two week time.