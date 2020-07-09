PIA to resume regular UAE flights from Thursday

Islamabad: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume regular flight operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Thursday, but the passengers are required to get their COVID-19 tests carried out 48 hours prior to the travel date.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said in a statement on Wednesday that tickets for flights to the UAE were already up for grabs, reports Dawn news.

He said now PIA passengers would be able to travel to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain from Pakistan through the airline’s regular flights.

He added that previously PIA was operating one-way relief flights to the UAE to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the country, but now after obtaining permissions the flag carrier would operate regular flights.

In addition to submitting their COVID-19 test results, the passengers would be required to fill health declaration form available online, according to Hafeez.

Earlier, the UAE-based airline Emirates resumed passenger services to Pakistan’s four main cities — Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot and Islamabad — after a temporary suspension, but with a condition that passengers would be required to carry with them a fresh negative COVID-19 report from a specified laboratory.

Source: IANS