Pigeons spotted inside GoAir flight in Ahmedabad

Posted by Qayam Published: March 01, 2020, 12:18 pm IST
New Delhi: In an unusual incident, two pigeons were spotted by passengers in a GoAir flight going to Jaipur from Ahmedabad.

The incident took place on Friday. The birds were seen inside the cabin as the plane was preparing for take-off.

The crew members were able to shoo away the birds immediately outside the plane.

A spokesperson of the GoAir flight said the flight took off at its scheduled time of 17:00 hours.

“GoAir regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers and requests the airport authorities to get rid of this menace,” read an official statement.

Source: ANI
