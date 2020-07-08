PIL field in HC against demolition of state secretariat

By SM Bilal Published: July 08, 2020, 6:59 pm IST

Hyderabad: The founder of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Professor PL Visweswar Rao today filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the demolition of secretariat building complex.

In his lunch motion petition, he urged the HC to issue orders for the stalling the demolition process by citing violation of Covid 19 rules. He also said that the demolition was causing a lot air pollution in the state capital. Rao also told the HC the solid waste management rules were also violated by the state government in the demolition of the buildings.

