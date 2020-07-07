PIL filed on charges collected by private hospitals

Hyderabad: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Telangana High Court against the collection of huge amount of money by private and corporate hospitals of the state in clear violation of government orders.

A city based advocate Sri Kishan Sharma filed the petition and urged HC to issue directions of the state government to take action against all the erring private and corporate hospitals of the state. Responding on the petition, the HC said that it was unfortunate that the private hospitals were not following the government orders issued on the collection of fee from the covid 19 patients.

It hoped that the state government had taken action against the managements of the private hospitals which have violated its orders and added that the state government should give an explanation on the issue if it did not take any action on the issue so far.

It asked the state government as to what kind of action initiated by it against the hospital which detained a government Deputy Medical officer for not paying the fee. It asked the state government to respond on the issue before 14 of this month.