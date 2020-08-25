Pinarayi Vijayan tears into leadership squabble in Congress

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 10:42 am IST

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 24 : Seizing the opportunity to belittle the Kerala unit of the Congress, which on Monday moved a no-confidence motion against the state government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tore into the Congress at the national level and termed it as a party unable to even choose a leader.

Replying to the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress in the Kerala Assembly, Vijayan slammed the Congress over the squabbles that broke out during the Congress Working Committee meeting held in Delhi on Monday.

“The 135-year-old Congress party is now in dire straits. They cannot even choose its own leader and now they are fighting among themselves. Twenty-three top leaders, including former chief ministers, have written that ‘they have no leader and hence no decisions are being taken. If not from the Nehru family, then let it be anyone’. Accusations are now flying thick and fast,” said Vijayan.

READ:  B'luru violence: Ex-CM Kumaraswamy has questions for BJP and Congress

He said now the blame game has started that Rahul Gandhi should not have contested from Wayanad.

“The national leadership of the party is now blaming that the decision of the Congress to field him (Rahul Gandhi) from Wayanad was wrong. Today the Congress is unable to take an unanimous decision on any issue and the sad thing is that some Congress leaders are now waiting for an offer to come from the BJP,” added Vijayan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

