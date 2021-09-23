Pixel 6 Pro hands-on video surfaces online ahead of launch

San Francisco: Google is planning to launch its Pixel 6 as well as Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in October, and now a new leaked video shows what is apparently a prototype of the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

YouTuber M. Brandon (@thisistechtoday) has shared a new video of Pixel 6 Pro. According to the video, the device may come with thin bezels and a hole-punch cut out.

I think this may be the first hands on video leak of a Google Pixel 6 Pro.



FYI: The logo would indicate that this is likely an early production test unit, so that means there may be some differences between what you see here and the actual production device. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/4QSvdktqA7 — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 21, 2021

The eight-second long video shows the black colour model of the Pixel 6 Pro.

The upcoming smartphone in the video can be seen with a power button on the right side, a volume rocker on the same side and a triple camera setup can be seen on the back.

The Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to feature a display panel with a resolution of 1,440×3,120 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to come preinstalled with a digital car key application, reports XDA Developers.

Under the hood, the smartphone will come with a Tensor chipset, paired with Mali-G78 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom support.

There will be a 12MP Sony IMX663 front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.