Pixel Slate device finally removed from Google Store

San Francisco, Jan 31 : Google launched its Pixel Slate in October 2018 as its flagship Chrome OS touchscreen-only device and after two years, the Pixel Slate is now out of stock as well as discontinued in the countries it was launched in.

According to 9to5Google, Pixel Slate was out of stock in the US, Canada, and the UK.

“Inventory did not return, and the Google Store also removed the product listing entirely,” the report mentioned.

The Pixel Slate is defined by a 12.3-inch 3000×2000 (293PPI) LCD that supports stylus input from the Pixelbook Pen.

Powered by Intel processors, there were originally five variations. The entry $599 model at launch was powered by an Intel Celeron with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. For $100 more, you got the same chip with double the memory.

Even though it had a nice display and support for a mouse and trackpad. It was heavy and had buggy software.

According to a Computerworld report, affected employees from the tablet division in Google have been reassigned from developing tablets to laptops.

For Google-made hardware, the company is now focusing its roadmap on the Pixelbook family of laptops moving forward.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.