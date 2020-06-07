Places of worship, malls and hotels to reopen tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday has issued orders for extension of lockdown in containment zones till 30 June 2020 and reopening of prohibited activities in a phased manner in areas outside containment zones.

The reopening of the following activities in areas outside COVID-19 containment zones was permitted in the state with effect from 8 June 2020:

Religious places/places of worship for public.

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services.

Shopping malls (other than gaming centres and cinema halls)

However, stipulated that the above mentioned activities shall be permitted subject to observation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as prescribed by Government from time to time. Accordingly, the following SOPs are hereby issued by the MHA

General SOPs

The general SOPs below shall be observed by the managements of religious places, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality service and shopping malls:

Provision of hand wash/sanitizer and therma! scanning at entrance

Only asymptomatic persons to be allowed entry

Staggering of devotees, visitors, or customers (as the case may be) to be done, if possible

Face mask is mandatory for devotees/ visitors/ patrons/

customers, staff, etc.

Largecongregations/gatheringsarestrictlyprohibited

Posters/audio-visual material on preventive measures against COVID-19 to be displayed

Air conditioning, wherever installed, shall be set at temperature range of 24 C – 30 C and relative humidity range of 4O per cent to 7O per cent

Effective and frequent cleaning, sanitation and disinfection of premises, including floors, shall be done with particular focus on lavatories and hand/foot wash areas; deep cleaning of washrooms to be done at regular intervals

Proper disposal of face masks, gloves, etc. to be arranged

Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1o/o sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) to be mandatory

Higher risk persons (older people, pregnant women, etc.) should discouraged from visiting the premises

Markings to be made for ensuring sufficient distance between people in queues

Valet parking staff (if available) to wear face masks and gloves

Proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc. of the vehicles to be taken up

Crowd management for social distancing shall be ensured everywhere including in parking lots, shops, sta!!s, cafeteria, etc.

Proper precautions including disinfection should be observed while handling supplies, inventories, goods, etc.

In elevators, number of persons to be restricted; on escalators, only one person to be allowed on alternate step

Gaming arcades and children’s play areas (wherever available) in shopping malls, hotels and restaurants shall remain closed

Religious/worship places

The following specific SOP shall be observed by managements of religious places/places of worship:

Proper provision should be made for storage of footwear

People should wash their hands/feet with soap and water before entering the premises

Effective sanitation must be maintained with particular focus o hand and foot wash stations/areas

Gatherings disproportionate to available space shall not be allowed

Wherever necessary, disposable paper tokens shall be used for management of queues

Seating to ensure social distancing; people to avoid physical contact while greeting each other

Touching of idols, holy books, mazars, etc. not allowed

Common prayer mats to be avoided; devotees to bring own mats

No physical offering like prasadam, holy water, etc. shall be allowed

Community kitchens, langars, ann-daan, etc. to follow social distancing norms while preparation and distribution

Restaurants

The following specific SOP shall be observed by managements of restaurants:

Takeaway shall be encouraged; home delivery staff to be screened hermal by management prior to delivery. Food packets to be left at customer’s doorstep and not directly handed over

Not more than 50o/o seating capacity shall be permitted for adequate social distancing

Adequate manpower to be deployed for ensuring social distancing

Disposable menus are advised

Disposable paper napkins should be used instead of cloth napkins

Buffet service to follow social distancing

Contactless mode of ordering/digital payments to be encouraged

Waiters and other staff to wear mask/gloves

Furniture to be sanitized each time customer leaves

Kitchen staff to follow social distancing; kitchens to be sanitized frequently

Hotels

The following specific SOP shall be observed by managements of hotels:

Details of guests (travel history, medical condition, etc.) along with ID and self-declaration form to be collected at reception

Adequate manpower to be deployed for ensuring social distancing

Hand sanitizer must be available at reception

Contactless processes of check in/check out, online forms, digital payments, etc. must be adopted

Luggage to be disinfected before sending to room

Guests at higher risk (older people, pregnant women, etc.) to be advised extra caution

Personal protection gear such as face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, etc. to be made available to guests and staff

Rooms and other service areas to be sanitized each time a guest leaves

Specific SOPs at para 6 above shall apply to restaurants in hotels also Social distancing to be maintained while extending room service

Shopping malls

The following specific SOP shall be observed by managements of shopping malls:

Adequate manpower to be deployed for ensuring social distancing

Staff for home delivery to be screened thermally by management prior to delivery

Number of customers should kept to a minimum inside shops for physical distancing

Specific SOPs at para 6 above for restaurants shall apply to food courts in shopping malls; particular attention to paid to crowd/queue management for social distancing

Loitering in the mall will not be allowed.

Trial of clothing/accessories shall not be permitted.

In the event of a suspected or confirmed COVID 19 positive case occurring in any of the abovementioned premises, the following SOP shall be followed

Place the ill person in a room /area where they are isolated from others

Provide a mask/face cover till he/she is examined by a doctor

Immediately inform nearest medical facility or call state/District helpline

Risk assessment by designated public health authority and further action initiated regarding management of case, contacts and disinfection

Disinfection of the premises to be done if person is found positive.

The MHA said in its government order (GO) Ms.No.75 dated: 07.06.2020 The managing committees/trusts/societies in charge of religious institutions and managements of hotels, restaurants and shopping malls etc. shall be responsible for strict implementation of the above SOPs. Any failure to do so will lead to closure of the premises and attract penal

provisions as per law.

In exercise of powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee hereby issued directions to Commissioner (Endowments), Commissioner (Panchayati Raj), all Collectors & District Magistrates and Commissioner GHMC, Commissioners / Superintendents

of Police, all Municipal Commissioners in the State to ensure strict compliance with the above orders.

