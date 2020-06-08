Places of worship open but fewer devotees are visiting

Hyderabad: The deadly corona virus which had led to the closure of all places of worship is being tackled differently. Though there is no let down in the daily coronavirus cases, the government has decided to tackle it differently.

At the same time, the government has also decided to open shopping malls.

The new level that begins after 75 days today is being called Unlock 1.0 phase.

Temples

Devotees maintain social distance while offering Pooja at Bhagya Laxmi temple near Charminar on Monday.

The city has thousands of temples–big, medium and small–that have opened their doors to the devotees. With heralding of dawn Hindus were seen lining up to the temples. But, as expected, the number of visitors are still low.

The Pandit serving at Bhagya Laxmi Mandir, Charminar, said only a handful of people came to the temple.

The temples, however, have ensured social distancing. None of the devotees was allowed to enter the temple area without wearing a mask.

Mosques

Musalis offer prayers by maintaining social distance at a mosque in Hyderabad.

The city has eight thousand mosques but the biggest of them all, Makkah Masjid, remained closed. However, people have been seen at other mosques in the city and during the prayer timings they were all maintaining social distancing.

One of the city’s central mosques, Shahi Masjid located at Public Garden Aam also remained closed. The Masjid authorities said that they have not opened the mosque as a preventive measure.

The masjids had asked the worshippers to bring their own janamaz (prayer rugs). Moreover, persons above sixty five years and children have been disallowed to enter some mosques.

An imam at a mosque said that if the capacity of the mosque is to hold hundred people only fifty are being allowed to ensure social dancing during the prayers. Additionally, the masjids would be vacated with the end of prayers.

Churches

Churches in Hyderabad to remain closed. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

The twin cities Hyderabad and Secunderabad have ab0ut 100 churches which are yet to open to for the devotees.

Khanchi, a well-known representative of Christians said, “We are yet to decide about opening of churches. We are still working on the guide lines.”

Gurudwara

Safety measures taken up at Gurudwara in Hyderabad.

The city has more than 12 Gurudwaras. Only a few of them have been opened for public.

In-charge of Gurudwara at Ameerpet said, “We had opened our doors for the devotes today but not many are coming. Moreover, we have ensured social distancing norms due to which only five persons at a time are being allowed.”

Nihad Amani

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.