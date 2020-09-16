Placing older players on the field Dhoni’s biggest challenge: Bangar

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 9:29 pm IST
Placing older players on the field Dhoni's biggest challenge: Bangar

New Delhi, Sep 16 : MS Dhoni’s biggest challenge would be how he handles the older players in the Chennai Super Kings squad in the field, according to former India batsman Sanjay Bangar. CSK have in recent years been known for their tendency to field players who are in the twilight years of their career and yet remaining one of the toughest teams to beat in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“MSD as a captain, I know has a lot of experience, he has other experienced players as well, but how will he adjust these experienced players on field is what I am eager to watch,” said Bangar on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

READ:  Man arrested for raping mother, daughter

Bangar said that he doesn’t expect the 39-year-old former India captain to be facing problems in other departments of the game.

“I do not think there will be any challenges he will face during batting or bowling with respect to these experienced players. The most challenging aspect will be considering the T20 format is based on athleticism and fielding plays a vital role in this format, how will he manage his senior players placing them on the field. I think this will be the most challenging part as a captain for him,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Odisha reports highest spike of 4,270 Covid-19 cases
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close