Plantation program on big scale soon: GHMC

Hyderabad: A green city is one that is bio-diversity rich with less pollution. Afforestation plays a big role to develop a green city which helps in bettering the environment. To this end, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Urban Bio-Diversity Wing (UBW) has prepared 1.5 crore samplings of different types in 600 nurseries of the city.

The UBW is preparing to launch its plantation program from the month of June under which 20,000 saplings shall be planted in every circle. The seedling process is at the last stage. A random plantation shall begin from the end of this month.

A senior official of the UBW said 1.5 crore saplings are being readied for plantation. The plantation shall begin from those areas where the plants were damaged or dried up.

“The seedling process has been started in all six zones of Charminar Zone viz Malakpet 6, Santoshnagar 7, Chandrayangutta 8, Charminar 9, Falaknuma 10, and Rajindernagar 11,” said the UBW Official.

“Recently, we have carried out plantation on the eve of CM’s birthday at Shivrampally Police Academy. Now our program is to start Avenue plantation at Shamshabad Route,” the official said.

Another official said, “Due to Corona lock-down Harita Haram program was not started, but this time if the situation is favorable, we shall start this program in a big way. The plant lovers shall be given 5 to 10 saplings for planting provided they provide us their Aadhaar card copy.”