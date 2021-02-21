Playable version of Rare’s cancelled N64 game leaks online: Report

London, Feb 21 : UK-based video game developer Rare’s unreleased cancelled game ‘Dinosaur Planet’ for Nintendo 64, which ended up being repurposed into GameCube’s Star Fox Adventures, has leaked online and is fully playable.

‘Forest of Illusion’ on Twitter released the files to ‘Dinosaur Planet’ and shared some screenshots of the game that featured Star Fox’s Fox McCloud. Screenshots of the game features Fox McCloud; as noted by Eurogamer, Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto was reportedly influential in pushing the developers to shift the game into a Star Fox title.

Digital Foundry’s John Linneman uploaded 20 minutes of gameplay and here you can also see Fox replacing one of the original game’s intended protagonists, Sabre, The Verge reported.

‘Forest of Illusion’ notes that “the game will currently not run 100 per cent perfectly on any emulator. Expect many graphical issues with shadows and lighting, and some slowdown. It should, however, work perfectly fine with flashcarts”.

Flashcarts allow for games to run on original N64 console hardware ‘Forest of Illusion’ also uploaded the game to the Internet Archive. February is proving to be a month of gems for Rare’s fans; earlier in February, the cancelled Xbox 360 remake of GoldenEye 007 was leaked onto the web.

