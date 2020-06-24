Plea filed in Supreme Court against Sonia, Rahul

New Delhi: Amid tension between India and China, advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha and journalist Savio Rodrigues have filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking an NIA or CBI probe into 2008 agreements signed by the Congress party and the Communist Party of China.

Petitioners, in their joint plea, sought transparency and said that the details of Memorandum of Understandings were not yet revealed. They termed it as the violation of right to life of citizens.

They sought clarification on the agreement signed on August 7, 2008 in Beijing for “exchanging high-level information and co-operation between them”. As reported by the Deccan Herald, the MoU also provided the two parties with the “opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”.

The petitioners in their plea have named Congress party, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the Union government as parties to the petition.

Citing the news report stating that there were about 600 intrusions and face-off on China’s side of border between 2008 and 2013, the petitioners stressed the need to disclose details of the agreements.

They criticised Sonia Gandhi for signing an agreement when it was heading the coalition government despite having a hostile relation with China. They also accused her of hiding the facts and details from the country.

Hitting out at Congress, the plea stated that the party, which passed the Right to Information Act during its rule, failed to be transparent in this matter which is of national importance.

Troops of India and China were involved into bloody clash along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, leading to martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.