PM asks Goa CM to ensure best treatment for Naik

New Delhi, Jan 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday and asked him to ensure the best medical treatment for Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, who was seriously injured after his car hit a tree in Ankola in Karnataka on Monday night. Naik’s wife and an aide, who were travelling with him, succumbed to their injuries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too spoke to Sawant and offered any assistance required, including air-lifting the minister, who is an MP from North Goa.

Singh tweeted, “I am shocked and extremely saddened by the news of Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik being injured in a road accident. I spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The state government is ensuring best treatment for Shripadji. I pray for the speedy recovery of Shripadji.”

Naik has been shifted to the Goa Medical College from a hospital in north Karnataka. The Goa CM directed the doctors of the medical college to ensure best treatment for the minister.

Naik was travelling by car along with his wife and an aide in the north Kannada district as part of a private visit when his car overturned near Yallapura.

