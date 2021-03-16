PM calls a meeting of chief ministers on March 17 to discuss rising Covid cases

New Delhi, March 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a virtual meeting of Chief Ministers on March 17, in view of the rising cases of Corona in the country.

The virtual meeting will begin at 11 am on Wednesday. During the meeting, among other topics, effective management of the vaccination programme to tackle Covid-19 will be discussed with the Chief Ministers.

In the past, too, Prime Minister Modi has held meetings with Chief Ministers several times during the Corona period through video conferencing and discussed strategies for the prevention of the global pandemic.

In the meeting to be held on March 17, feedback and suggestions about the ground situation in the respective states will be taken from the Chief Ministers. Based on the suggestions, a strategy will be prepared to stop the resurgence of Coronavirus cases in the country.

On Sunday, 26,386 new cases of Corona were registered. This is the highest incidence of the pandemic in the last 85 days.

At present, the number of active corona cases in the country is 2,19,262, while the total number of corona cases in the country stands at 1,13,85,339.

