PM condoles death of Netaji’s niece Chitra Ghosh

New Delhi, Jan 8 : Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s niece and youngest daughter of Sarat Chandra Bose, Chitra Ghosh, took her last breath on Thursday at her ancestral home in Kolkata. She was 90. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over her death.

Modi also recalled his meeting with Ghosh when he discussed various issues, including declassification of files relating to the great freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, with her.

Taking to Twitter, the PM said: “Professor Chitra Ghosh made pioneering contributions to academics and community service.”

“I recall my interaction with her, when we discussed many subjects including declassification of files relating to Netaji Bose. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti.”

Ghosh was in the education service of West Bengal government since the beginning of her long teaching career which began at Bethune College. She headed the department of political science at the Lady Brabourne College, a premier girl’s college in Calcutta, and was also a visiting lecturer in the Political Science and International Relations Departments of Calcutta and Jadavpur Universities.

Later, she became the professor of Social and Political History at Netaji Institute for Asian Studies, Calcutta.

She was also associated with social work and extensively worked towards the upliftment of the socially backward.

She has authored many books that include, the Rights and Obligations of Indian Women, Women’s Studies in India, Women and Politics World Wide (IPSA), Women Movement Politics in Bengal, The World of Thai Women(1990) and Opening of Closed Windows(2002).

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.