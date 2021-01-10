PM condoles lives lost in plane crash in Indonesia

By IANS|   Published: 10th January 2021 6:09 pm IST
New Delhi, Jan 10 : Expressing deep grief over the loss of over 60 lives in a plane crash in Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India stands with Indonesia in this moment of grief.

“Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash in Indonesia. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief,” he tweeted.

A Boeing 737-500 plane of Indonesian budget airline, carrying 50 passengers and 12 crew members, crashed into the sea on Saturday afternoon, shortly after it took off from the Jakarta airport.

The aircraft, flying from capital Jakarta to Pontianak city in West Kalimantan province, crashed into the Java Sea off the Seribu district in north of Jakarta.

