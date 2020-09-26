PM congratulates BJP’s new team, says they will serve selflessly

By Abdullah FahadUpdated: 26th September 2020 6:03 pm IST
PM Modi congratulates BJP's new team, expresses confidence they will serve people selflessly

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) new team of national office bearers and expressed confidence that they will “uphold the glorious tradition” of the party of serving the people of India selflessly and with dedication.
He said the new team should work hard to empower the poor and marginalised.

“Congratulations and best wishes to the new team. I am confident they will uphold the glorious tradition of our Party of serving the people of India selflessly and with dedication. May they work hard to empower the poor and marginalised,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda announced the new team of national office-bearers on Saturday.

Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijyant Jay Panda are among national vice presidents of the party. While Tejasvi Surya, an MP from Karnataka, has been appointed as Yuva Morcha chief and Rajkumar Chahar is Kisan Morcha president.

Bhupendra Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya and CT Ravi are among national general secretaries of the party.

Source: ANI

