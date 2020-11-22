PM dials Mulayam to wish ‘Happy Birthday’ as he turns 82

New Delhi, Nov 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled to extended birthday wish to Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav as he turned 82 on Sunday.

“Spoke to Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji and greeted him on his birthday. He is one of the senior-most and experienced leaders of our country who is passionate about agriculture and rural development. I pray for his long and healthy life,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also called up and wished the veteran leader on the occasion.

Though there are no formal celebrations on the occasion in view of the pandemic, hoardings have been put up all over the state capital wishing the leader on his birthday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.