PM extends greetings to all on Ashadha Poornima

By Qayam Updated: July 04, 2020, 10:13 am IST
PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed his greetings to all on the occasion of Ashadha Poornima saying that this is a “day to remember our Gurus, who gave us knowledge”.

“I want to convey my greetings to all on the occasion of Ashadha Poornima today. It is also known as Guru Purnima. This is a day to remember our Gurus, who gave us knowledge. In that spirit, we pay homage to Lord Buddha,” said PM Modi.

“The eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations,” he added.

The Prime Minister continued saying, the occasion highlights the importance of “compassion and kindness”. The teachings of Lord Buddha “celebrate simplicity both in thought and action”, he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind today inaugurated the celebrations organised by International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on the occasion of Ashadha Poornima.

Source: ANI
