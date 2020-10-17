PM has assured all help in tackling floods: Yediyurappa

Mysuru, Oct 17 : Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday asserted that he has got an assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assist the state in tackling floods.

Announcing this after taking part in the launch function of the 10-day Dasara celebrations here, Yediyurappa said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi called me to take stock from me about the flood situation in the state. He has assured all necessary assistance from the Centre.”

Contending that Karnataka had effectively responded to the rain havoc and floods, Yediyurappa said that he was confident of the revival of the economy despite the floods ravaging the state.

“Several districts of north Karnataka region have been affected by floods and I assure the people there that the government is with them,” the Chief Minister said as part of his Dasara message to the state.

Pointing out that natural calamities in August and September had resulted in an estimated loss of Rs 9,952 crore, as per data surveys, and that crops in about 10.7 lakh hectares had been damaged, the CM stated that floods due to rains are still troubling the state.

Citing the government report which stated that Belagavi, Bagalkote, Ballari, Bidar, Davangere, Dakshina Kannada, Koppala, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Shivamogga and Udupi districts are the worst hit due to rains from October 10-15, he added that damage to basic infrastructure has been estimated at Rs 4,851 crore in the latest floods.

“All the necessary measures are being taken. The state government has been successful in responding to the natural disaster on time,” he claimed.

The CM added that he had reviewed the situation with the Deputy Commissioners of the flood hit districts and Revenue Minister R Ashoka had been assigned to carry out a survey of the flood affected regions.

He said that orders had been issued to provide compensation within a week to the next of kin of those killed and to those who had lost livestock and property.

Officials have been directed to ensure that there are no complaints over compensation, he said, adding that input subsidy of Rs 36.57 crore has been directly deposited in the bank accounts of 51,810 farmers, whose crops were damaged.

In the wake of the grim flood situation for the third time within three months, the government on Friday said it has released Rs 85.5 crore for immediate relief and rescue equipment has been sent to the affected districts.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Dasara festivities in Mysuru by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of the erstwhile Mysuru royals, atop Chamundi Hill.

With the pandemic casting a shadow, the government had decided to organise the Dasara festivities on a low key.

The Chief Minister urged the people to celebrate Dasara with all precautions and follow the SOPs issued by the government.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.