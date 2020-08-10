PM holds meeting with CMs of six states to review flood situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of six states to review the flood situation in which he emphasised extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Goalpara: Villagers use a country boat to shift from a flooded locality following heavy rainfall at Bolbola in Goalapra district of Assam, Monday, May 25, 2020. Heavy rainfall caused flooding in hundreds of villages in Lower Assam. (PTI Photo)

The states that attended the meeting to review their preparedness to deal with the south-west monsoon and current flood situation in the country are Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

A statement from the PMO said during the meet, the prime minister also stressed on better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods.

Source: PTI