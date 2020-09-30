PM lauds successful BrahMos launch

New Delhi, Sep 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated scientists and engineers for the successful test launch of supersonic cruise missile BrahMos with an indigenous booster from a test facility off the Odisha coast.

“Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missile has achieved yet another milestone with successful test launch showcasing enhanced operational capabilities and additional indigenous technologies. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The BrahMos surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile featuring indigenous booster and airframe section along with many other ‘Made in India’ sub-systems was successfully flight tested for designated range from the ITR in Balasore, marking one more major step in enhancing indigenous content.

The launch has paved the way for serial production of the indigenous booster and other indigenous components of the powerful BrahMos Weapon System.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.