PM lays foundation stone of new Parliament building

New Delhi, Dec 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will be equipped with all modern audio visual communication facilities and data network systems — making it a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He also performed ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ for the construction of the four-storied new Parliament building, one of the most magnificent buildings in the country, would be built in an area of 64,500 square metre at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.

The building is to be completed in 2022. It is proposed to hold the Winter Session of Parliament in the new Parliament Building when the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence.

Each Member of Parliament would also be provided with a 40 square metre office space in the redeveloped Shram Shakti Bhawan, construction for which is slated to be completed by 2024.

The new Parliament building has been designed by HCP Design and Management Pvt Ltd Ahmedabad and the construction would be carried out by Tata Projects Ltd, keeping the needs and requirements for the next 100 years in mind.

The building will be equipped with all modern audio visual communication facilities and data network systems.

Special care is being taken to ensure all environmental safeguards are followed, including minimal disturbance to Parliament sessions during construction work.

Changing times have also meant that future needs have to be borne in mind. The building will have a seating capacity for 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber with an option to increase to 1,224 members during Joint Sessions. Similarly, the Rajya Sabha Chamber would have a seating capacity for 384 members.

India’s glorious heritage too will find a place in the building. Artisans and sculptors from all over the country would contribute to and showcase India’s cultural diversity in the building.

The proposal for the new Parliament building has been long felt and a number of members had expressed the need for modern and well-equipped facilities as the existing building has many limitations with regard to modern communication, security and earthquake safety requirements.

