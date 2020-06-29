PM Modi to address nation at 4 pm on Tuesday

By Sana Sikander Updated: June 29, 2020, 11:51 pm IST
PM calls all-party meet on June 19 over India-China issue

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) released this information on Monday night.

It is believed that Modi will share his views on Unlock 2.0, which will kick in from Wednesday. On Monday night, the government released the new guidelines for Unlock 2.0. It said the new rules will be in force till July 31. Almost all activities have been allowed outside the containment zones save a few like functioning of schools and colleges and international travel, among others.

National broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast the Prime Minister’s address live.

Interestingly, the address comes in the backdrop of the growing India-China border tensions. On Monday evening, the government banned 59 Chinese apps under national security considerations, a move seen as India’s response to China’s recent misadventures that resulted in casualties on both sides.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaNewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close