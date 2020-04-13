PM Modi to address the nation tomorrow at 10 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 am, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020,” the PMO tweeted.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 13, 2020

Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice — on March 19 and March 24.

On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a ‘janta curfew’ on March 22, a Sunday.

On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

In a video message on April 3, Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the coronavirus.

Source: PTI

