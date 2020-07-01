PM Modi applauds role of doctors, CAs

By Qayam Published: July 01, 2020, 10:28 am IST
PM calls all-party meet on June 19 over India-China issue

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the role of doctors in their “spirited” fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they are saving lives by putting themselves in danger.

“India salutes our doctors — exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19,” he wrote on Twitter to mark Doctors’ Day.

In a short video of his recent speech, he said while mother’s give birth, doctors ensure our rebirth.

They are saving lives by putting themselves in danger, he said.

Dr BC Roy’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Doctors’ Day.

July 1 is also observed as Charted Accountants Day.

In his message, the prime minister said our industrious CA community has a major role to play in ensuring a healthy and transparent economy.

“Their services to the nation are deeply valued. Greetings on Chartered Accountants Day.”

In a short video clip, he said the responsibility on the society’s economic health lies with CAs.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close