24 May 2020, Sun
PM Modi greets Vijayan on birthday

Posted by Qayam Published: May 24, 2020, 12:41 pm IST
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his birthday, wishing him good health.

“Birthday wishes to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,” the prime minister tweeted.

The Kerala chief minister turned 75 on Sunday.

Source: PTI

