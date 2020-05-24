PM Modi greets Vijayan on birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his birthday, wishing him good health.
“Birthday wishes to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,” the prime minister tweeted.
The Kerala chief minister turned 75 on Sunday.
Source: PTI
