PM Modi hails retired Army major for supporting stray animals during Covid times

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded a retired army officer for supporting stray animals during the coronavirus pandemic, and said such an initiative was a source of inspiration for the society.

Major Pramila Singh (Retd) arranged food and treatment for the animals from her savings during the difficult period.

In a letter to Singh, a resident of Kota, Rajasthan, the prime minister praised her for the kindness and service, according to an official statement.

During the lockdown in Covid times, Singh, along with her father Shyamveer Singh, took care of the helpless animals, understood their pain and came forward to help them, the statement said.

Major Singh and her father arranged for food and treatment of the stray animals with their personal deposits, it said.

While praising Major Pramila, Prime Minister Modi described her efforts as an inspiration for the society.

“In the last almost one and a half years, we have faced unprecedented situations with fortitude. This is such a historical period that people will not forget for the rest of their lives,” Modi said in his letter to Singh.

“This is a difficult period not only for humans but also for many creatures living in close proximity to humans. In such a situation, it is commendable for you to be sensitive to the pain and needs of destitute animals and to work with full potential at the individual level for their welfare,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also said in the letter that in this difficult time, many such examples have been seen which have given us a cause to feel pride in humanity.

Modi expressed hope that Major Pramila and her father will continue to inspire people with their work by spreading awareness in the society with their initiatives, according to the statement.

Earlier, Singh had written a letter to the prime minister informing that the work of taking care of animals, which she started during the lockdown, is still continuing.

Expressing the pain of helpless animals in the letter, she had appealed that more people should come forward to help them.