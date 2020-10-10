PM Modi invites ideas for 70th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Abdullah FahadPublished: 10th October 2020 4:08 pm IST
PM Modi invites ideas for 70th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited ideas for the 70th edition of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on October 25.

“#MannKiBaat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journeys of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change. This month’s program will take place on the 25th. Share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message,” PM Modi tweeted.

In the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he encouraged people to take up storytelling.
‘Mann ki Baat’ is a radio program, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation. 

Source: ANI

READ:  Rabada bowls Delhi to win over Kohli's RCB
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Abdullah FahadPublished: 10th October 2020 4:08 pm IST
Back to top button