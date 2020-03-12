PM Modi invites suggestions, ideas for ‘Mann ki Baat’

A+ A-

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited ideas and topics from the public for his monthly radio show, ‘Mann ki Baat’, scheduled for March 29.

“On the 29th (March), this month’s #MannKiBaat will take place. Would love to hear your suggestions for the program. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message. Or, share your inputs on MyGov and the NaMo App,” he tweeted.

‘Mann ki Baat’ is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister interacts with the nation.